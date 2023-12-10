Alternatives to WorldAnvil: Exploring the universe of tools for worldbuilders and game-masters



Let's be real: One of the funnest parts of game-mastering for TTRPGs or writing a fantasy story is fleshing out the world where your adventure takes place. WorldAnvil has been a go-to for this for a long time, but their approach is a bit dated, and not to mention the price is somewhat high. Let's explore a few other tools you can check out to flex your worldbuilding skills:

LegendKeeper: Streamlined, collaborative worldbuilding for game-masters

LegendKeeper is a sleek, workflow-focused worldbuilding tool that lets you organize your world as you see fit. It has a top-down, map-first worldbuilding experience that's optimized for getting you into the flow-state as quickly as possible. With privacy-by-default, one-click sharing, it's ideal for D&D parties or creative teams looking to collaborate and build a setting exactly how they want to. But, don't take our word for it; check out a few testimonials from our happy users. We also have a more in-depth comparison here. We're a subscription service, as LK is online-capable and continuosly improved, and has a worldbuilding-focused roadmap that spans over the next several years.

Scrivener: The Traditional Writer's Workshop

If you're looking for a more traditional solo, offline desktop app with a one-time purchase price, take a look at Scrivener. While it isn't totally optimized for worldbuilding, it's still a great writing tool. With Scrivener, you write manuscripts, organizing your outlines, order your scenes, and compile your research all in one place. If you don't need sharing and have a more traditional approach to writing, Scrivener could be what you're looking for.



OneNote: The Microsoft Staple

OneNote probably needs no introduction– It's the free knowledge management tool from Microsoft. While it isn't designed with worldbuilding or creative writing in mind, what it does have is 1) familiar patterns from those accustomed to Microsoft software, and 2) being free. It takes some setup to make OneNote your worldbuilding bible, but if you're willing to put in the time it can be a valuable tool. Additionally, there's a pretty robust community of folks putting out articles and YouTube videos to achieve just that. One con though: the last time I tried OneNote on MacOS, it just wasn't quite up to the same quality standard as on Windows.



Obsidian.md

Obsidian is a relatively new personal knowledge management platform. Much like OneNote, by default it isn't differentiated for worldbuiding, but by installing a few dozen plugins and following some tutorials, you can tailor it exactly to your needs. Specifically, check out the huge archive of Obsidian worldbuilding tutorials by Josh Plunkett, who goes over every explicit detail of using Obsidian as your TTRPG compendium. If you are more technical, know what "Markdown" means, and overall like to tinker and customize your workspace exactly to your liking, Obsidian could be the one for you! The base product is free, and you can add remote backup and publishing for separate monthly add-on fees, though be warned a lot of plugin functionality does not work with publishing and sharing.

The Rest

What I didn't include here are WorldAnvil-like tools that take the same "taxonomic" approach to worldbuilding, i.e. offering rigid categories to write your articles in, like "People", "Organizations", "Animals", etc. Applications like WorldAnvil, Kanka, Fantasia Archive, and others take this approach. While it's perfectly valid, we tried this at LegendKeeper many years ago. We found that it's really hard to model the world using taxonomies like this, because in the real world, things don't neatly fall into categorical boxes. The act of categorization itself became a distraction from the important part: actually telling a good story.

The truth is, 1) there's an infinite number of boxes and many things fall into multiple (Is a sentient tree a person or a thing?), and 2) the better way to organize things is to do so via tags; that is, bits of information that say what a story element is like, rather than what it is. I have a lot to say about this, but I'll save it for another article. 😇

Thanks for reading!

If LegendKeeper looks interesting to you, you can start a free 14-day trial right now. Or, just come hang out in the Discord!