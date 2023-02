2nd-level abjuration

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 30 feet

Components: V, S, M (a tiny strip of white cloth)

Duration: 8 hours

Your spell bolsters your allies with toughness and resolve. Choose up to three creatures within range. Each target’s hit point maximum and current hit points increase by 5 for the duration.

At Higher Levels. When you cast this spell using a spell slot of 3rd level or higher, a target’s hit points increase by an additional 5 for each slot level above 2nd.