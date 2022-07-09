7th-level evocation

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 60 feet

Components: V, S, M (a miniature platinum sword with a grip and pommel of copper and zinc, worth 250 gp)

Duration: Concentration, up to 1 minute

You create a sword-shaped plane of force that hovers within range. It lasts for the duration.

When the sword appears, you make a melee spell attack against a target of your choice within 5 feet of the sword. On a hit, the target takes 3d10 force damage. Until the spell ends, you can use a bonus action on each of your turns to move the sword up to 20 feet to a spot you can see and repeat this attack against the same target or a different one.