2nd-level divination

Casting Time: 1 minute

Range: Self

Components: V, S, M (specially marked sticks, bones, or similar tokens worth at least 25 gp)

Duration: Instantaneous

By casting gem-inlaid sticks, rolling dragon bones, laying out ornate cards, or employing some other divining tool, you receive an omen from an otherworldly entity about the results of a specific course of action that you plan to take within the next 30 minutes. The GM chooses from the following possible omens:

Weal, for good results

Woe, for bad results

Weal and woe, for both

Nothing, for actions that don’t have especially good or bad results

The spell doesn’t take into account any possible circumstances that might change the outcome, such as the casting of additional spells or the loss or gain of a companion.

If you cast the spell two or more times before completing your next long rest, there is a cumulative 25 percent chance for each casting after the first that you get a random reading. The GM makes this roll in secret.