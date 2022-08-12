1st-level enchantment

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 30 feet

Components: V, S, M (a sprinkling of holy water)

Duration: Concentration, up to 1 minute

You bless up to three creatures of your choice within range. Whenever a target makes an attack roll or a saving throw before the spell ends, the target can roll a d4 and add the number rolled to the attack roll or saving throw.

At Higher Levels. When you cast this spell using a spell slot of 2nd level or higher, you can target one additional creature for each slot level above 1st.