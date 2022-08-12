5th-level evocation

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Self (60-foot cone)

Components: V, S, M (a small crystal or glass cone)

Duration: Instantaneous

A blast of cold air erupts from your hands. Each creature in a 60-foot cone must make a Constitution saving throw. A creature takes 8d8 cold damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one. A creature killed by this spell becomes a frozen statue until it thaws.

At Higher Levels. When you cast this spell using a spell slot of 6th level or higher, the damage increases by 1d8 for each slot level above 5th.