4th-level enchantment
Casting Time: 1 action
Range: 90 feet
Components: V, S, M (three nut shells)
Duration: Concentration, up to 1 minute
This spell assaults and twists creatures’ minds, spawning delusions and provoking uncontrolled action. Each creature in a 10-foot-radius sphere centered on a point you choose within range must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw when you cast this spell or be affected by it. An affected target can’t take reactions and must roll a d10 at the start of each of its turns to determine its behavior for that turn.
d10
Behavior
1
The creature uses all its movement to move in a random direction.
2-6
The creature doesn't move or take actions this turn.
7-8
The creature uses its action to make a melee attack against a randomly determined
9-10
The creature can act and move normally.
At the end of each of its turns, an affected target can make a Wisdom saving throw. If it succeeds, this effect ends for that target.
At Higher Levels. When you cast this spell using a spell slot of 5th level or higher, the radius of the sphere increases by 5 feet for each slot level above 4th.