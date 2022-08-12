4th-level enchantment

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 90 feet

Components: V, S, M (three nut shells)

Duration: Concentration, up to 1 minute

This spell assaults and twists creatures’ minds, spawning delusions and provoking uncontrolled action. Each creature in a 10-foot-radius sphere centered on a point you choose within range must succeed on a Wisdom saving throw when you cast this spell or be affected by it. An affected target can’t take reactions and must roll a d10 at the start of each of its turns to determine its behavior for that turn.

d10 Behavior 1 The creature uses all its movement to move in a random direction.

To determine the direction, roll a d8 and assign a direction to each die face.

The creature doesn't take an action this turn. 2-6 The creature doesn't move or take actions this turn. 7-8 The creature uses its action to make a melee attack against a randomly determined

creature within its reach. If there is no creature within its reach, the creature

does nothing this turn. 9-10 The creature can act and move normally.

At the end of each of its turns, an affected target can make a Wisdom saving throw. If it succeeds, this effect ends for that target.

At Higher Levels. When you cast this spell using a spell slot of 5th level or higher, the radius of the sphere increases by 5 feet for each slot level above 4th.