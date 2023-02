2nd-level evocation

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Touch

Components: V, S, M (ruby dust worth 50 gp, which the spell consumes)

Duration: Until dispelled

A flame, equivalent in brightness to a torch, springs forth from an object that you touch. The effect looks like a regular flame, but it creates no heat and doesn’t use oxygen. A continual flame can be covered or hidden but not smothered or quenched.