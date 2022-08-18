Druidcraft

Transmutation cantrip

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 30 feet

Components: V, S

Duration: Instantaneous

Whispering to the spirits of nature, you create one of the following effects within range:

  • You create a tiny, harmless sensory effect that predicts what the weather will be at your location for the next 24 hours. The effect might manifest as a golden orb for clear skies, a cloud for rain, falling snowflakes for snow, and so on. This effect persists for 1 round.

  • You instantly make a flower blossom, a seed pod open, or a leaf bud bloom.

  • You create an instantaneous, harmless sensory effect, such as falling leaves, a puff of wind, the sound of a small animal, or the faint odor of skunk. The effect must fit in a 5-foot cube.

  • You instantly light or snuff out a candle, a torch, or a small campfire.