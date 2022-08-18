Entangle
Entangle
1st-level conjuration
Casting Time: 1 action
Range: 90 feet
Components: V, S
Duration: Concentration, up to 1 minute
Grasping weeds and vines sprout from the ground in a 20-foot square starting from a point within range. For the duration, these plants turn the ground in the area into difficult terrain.
A creature in the area when you cast the spell must succeed on a Strength saving throw or be restrained by the entangling plants until the spell ends. A creature restrained by the plants can use its action to make a Strength check against your spell save DC. On a success, it frees itself.
When the spell ends, the conjured plants wilt away.