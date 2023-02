1st-level necromancy

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Self

Components: V, S, M (a small amount of alcohol or distilled spirits)

Duration: 1 hour

Bolstering yourself with a necromantic facsimile of life, you gain 1d4 + 4 temporary hit points for the duration.

At Higher Levels. When you cast this spell using a spell slot of 2nd level or higher, you gain 5 additional temporary hit points for each slot level above 1st.