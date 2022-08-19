1st-level conjuration

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 60 feet

Components: V, S, M (a bit of pork rind or butter)

Duration: 1 minute

Slick grease covers the ground in a 10-foot square centered on a point within range and turns it into difficult terrain for the duration.

When the grease appears, each creature standing in its area must succeed on a Dexterity saving throw or fall prone. A creature that enters the area or ends its turn there must also succeed on a Dexterity saving throw or fall prone.