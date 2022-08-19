Greater Restoration

5th-level abjuration

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Touch

Components: V, S, M (diamond dust worth at least 100 gp, which the spell consumes)

Duration: Instantaneous

You imbue a creature you touch with positive energy to undo a debilitating effect. You can reduce the target’s exhaustion level by one, or end one of the following effects on the target:

  • One effect that charmed or petrified the target

  • One curse, including the target's attunement to a cursed magic item

  • Any reduction to one of the target's ability scores

  • One effect reducing the target's hit point maximum