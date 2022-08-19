Hellish Rebuke
1st-level evocation
Casting Time: 1 reaction, which you take in response
to being damaged by a creature within
60 feet of you that you can see
Range: 60 feet
Components: V, S
Duration: Instantaneous
You point your finger, and the creature that damaged you is momentarily surrounded by hellish flames. The creature must make a Dexterity saving throw. It takes 2d10 fire damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.
At Higher Levels. When you cast this spell using a spell slot of 2nd level or higher, the damage increases by 1d10 for each slot level above 1st.