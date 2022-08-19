8th-level abjuration

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Self

Components: V, S, M (a tiny reliquary worth at least 1,000 gp containing a sacred relic, such as a scrap of cloth from a saint's robe or a piece of parchment from a religious text)

Duration: Concentration, up to 1 minute

Divine light washes out from you and coalesces in a soft radiance in a 30-foot radius around you. Creatures of your choice in that radius when you cast this spell shed dim light in a 5-foot radius and have advantage on all saving throws, and other creatures have disadvantage on attack rolls against them until the spell ends. In addition, when a fiend or an undead hits an affected creature with a melee attack, the aura flashes with brilliant light. The attacker must succeed on a Constitution saving throw or be blinded until the spell ends.