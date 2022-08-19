3rd-level illusion

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 120 feet

Components: S, M (a glowing stick of incense or a crystal vial filled with phosphorescent material)

Duration: Concentration, up to 1 minute

You create a twisting pattern of colors that weaves through the air inside a 30-­‐‑foot cube within range. The pattern appears for a moment and vanishes. Each creature in the area who sees the pattern must make a Wisdom saving throw. On a failed save, the creature becomes charmed for the duration. While charmed by this spell, the creature is incapacitated and has a speed of 0.

The spell ends for an affected creature if it takes any damage or if someone else uses an action to shake the creature out of its stupor.