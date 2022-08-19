Lightning Bolt
3rd-level evocation
Casting Time: 1 action
Range: Self (100-foot line)
Components: V, S, M (a bit of fur and a rod of amber, crystal, or glass)
Duration: Instantaneous
A stroke of lightning forming a line 100 feet long and 5 feet wide blasts out from you in a direction you choose. Each creature in the line must make a Dexterity saving throw. A creature takes 8d6 lightning damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.
The lightning ignites flammable objects in the area that aren’t being worn or carried.
At Higher Levels. When you cast this spell using a spell slot of 4th level or higher, the damage increases by 1d6 for each slot level above 3rd.