3rd-level evocation

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Self (100-foot line)

Components: V, S, M (a bit of fur and a rod of amber, crystal, or glass)

Duration: Instantaneous

A stroke of lightning forming a line 100 feet long and 5 feet wide blasts out from you in a direction you choose. Each creature in the line must make a Dexterity saving throw. A creature takes 8d6 lightning damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

The lightning ignites flammable objects in the area that aren’t being worn or carried.

At Higher Levels. When you cast this spell using a spell slot of 4th level or higher, the damage increases by 1d6 for each slot level above 3rd.