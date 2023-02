1st-level transmutation

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Touch

Components: V, S, M (a pinch of dirt)

Duration: 1 hour

You touch a creature. The target’s speed increases by 10 feet until the spell ends.

At Higher Levels. When you cast this spell using a spell slot of 2nd level or higher, you can target one additional creature for each slot level above 1st.