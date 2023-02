1st-level abjuration

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Touch

Components: V, S, M (a piece of cured leather)

Duration: 8 hours

You touch a willing creature who isn’t wearing armor, and a protective magical force surrounds it until the spell ends. The target’s base AC becomes 13 + its Dexterity modifier. The spell ends if the target dons armor or if you dismiss the spell as an action.