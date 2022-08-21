3rd-level evocation

Casting Time: 1 bonus action

Range: 60 feet

Components: V

Duration: Instantaneous

As you call out words of restoration, up to six creatures of your choice that you can see within range regain hit points equal to 1d4 + your spellcasting ability modifier. This spell has no effect on undead or constructs.

At Higher Levels. When you cast this spell using a spell slot of 4th level or higher, the healing increases by 1d4 for each slot level above 3rd.