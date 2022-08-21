Transmutation cantrip

Casting Time: 1 minute

Range: Touch

Components: V, S, M (two lodestones)

Duration: Instantaneous

This spell repairs a single break or tear in an object you touch, such as a broken chain link, two halves of a broken key, a torn cloak, or a leaking wineskin. As long as the break or tear is no larger than 1 foot in any dimension, you mend it, leaving no trace of the former damage.

This spell can physically repair a magic item or construct, but the spell can’t restore magic to such an object.