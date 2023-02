3rd-level abjuration

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Touch

Components: V, S, M (a pinch of diamond dust worth 25 gp sprinkled over the target, which the spell consumes)

Duration: 8 hours

For the duration, you hide a target that you touch from divination magic. The target can be a willing creature or a place or an object no larger than 10 feet in any dimension. The target can’t be targeted by any divination magic or perceived through magical scrying sensors.