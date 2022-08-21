Transmutation cantrip

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 30 feet

Components: V

Duration: Up to 1 minute

You manifest a minor wonder, a sign of supernatural power, within range. You create one of the following magical effects within range:

Your voice booms up to three times as loud as normal for 1 minute.

You cause flames to flicker, brighten, dim, or change color for 1 minute.

You cause harmless tremors in the ground for 1 minute.

You create an instantaneous sound that originates from a point of your choice within range, such as a rumble of thunder, the cry of a raven, or ominous whispers.

You instantaneously cause an unlocked door or window to fly open or slam shut.

You alter the appearance of your eyes for 1 minute.

If you cast this spell multiple times, you can have up to three of its 1-minute effects active at a time, and you can dismiss such an effect as an action.