5th-level divination

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 30 feet

Components: V, S, M (pieces of eggshell from two different

kinds of creatures)

Duration: 1 hour

You forge a telepathic link among up to eight willing creatures of your choice within range, psychically linking each creature to all the others for the duration. Creatures with Intelligence scores of 2 or less aren’t affected by this spell.

Until the spell ends, the targets can communicate telepathically through the bond whether or not they have a common language. The communication is possible over any distance, though it can’t extend to other planes of existence.