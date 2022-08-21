Telepathic Bond
5th-level divination
Casting Time: 1 action
Range: 30 feet
Components: V, S, M (pieces of eggshell from two different
kinds of creatures)
Duration: 1 hour
You forge a telepathic link among up to eight willing creatures of your choice within range, psychically linking each creature to all the others for the duration. Creatures with Intelligence scores of 2 or less aren’t affected by this spell.
Until the spell ends, the targets can communicate telepathically through the bond whether or not they have a common language. The communication is possible over any distance, though it can’t extend to other planes of existence.