8th-level evocation

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 150 feet

Components: V, S, M (fire and a piece of sunstone)

Duration: Instantaneous

Brilliant sunlight flashes in a 60-foot radius centered on a point you choose within range. Each creature in that light must make a Constitution saving throw. On a failed save, a creature takes 12d6 radiant damage and is blinded for 1 minute. On a successful save, it takes half as much damage and isn’t blinded by this spell. Undead and oozes have disadvantage on this saving throw. A creature blinded by this spell makes another Constitution saving throw at the end of each of its turns. On a successful save, it is no longer blinded. This spell dispels any darkness in its area that was created by a spell.