6th-level evocation

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Self (60-foot line)

Components: V, S, M (a magnifying glass)

Duration: Concentration, up to 1 minute

A beam of brilliant light flashes out from your hand in a 5-foot-wide, 60-foot-long line. Each creature in the line must make a Constitution saving throw. On a failed save, a creature takes 6d8 radiant damage and is blinded until your next turn. On a successful save, it takes half as much damage and isn’t blinded by this spell. Undead and oozes have disadvantage on this saving throw.

You can create a new line of radiance as your action on any turn until the spell ends.

For the duration, a mote of brilliant radiance shines in your hand. It sheds bright light in a 30-foot radius and dim light for an additional 30 feet. This light is sunlight.