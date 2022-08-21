4th-level transmutation

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Touch

Components: V, S, M (soft clay, which must be worked into roughly the desired shape of the stone object)

Duration: Instantaneous

You touch a stone object of Medium size or smaller or a section of stone no more than 5 feet in any dimension and form it into any shape that suits your purpose. So, for example, you could shape a large rock into a weapon, idol, or coffer, or make a small passage through a wall, as long as the wall is less than 5 feet thick. You could also shape a stone door or its frame to seal the door shut. The object you create can have up to two hinges and a latch, but finer mechanical detail isn’t possible.