Spike Growth
Transmutation
Casting Time: 1 action
Range: 150 feet
Components: V, S, M (seven sharp thorns or seven small twigs, each sharpened to a point)
Duration: Concentration, up to 10 minutes
The ground in a 20-foot radius centered on a point within range twists and sprouts hard spikes and thorns. The area becomes difficult terrain for the duration. When a creature moves into or within the area, it takes 2d4 piercing damage for every 5 feet it travels.
The transformation of the ground is camouflaged to look natural. Any creature that can’t see the area at the time the spell is cast must make a Wisdom (Perception) check against your spell save DC to recognize the terrain as hazardous before entering it.