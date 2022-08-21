Transmutation

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 150 feet

Components: V, S, M (seven sharp thorns or seven small twigs, each sharpened to a point)

Duration: Concentration, up to 10 minutes

The ground in a 20-foot radius centered on a point within range twists and sprouts hard spikes and thorns. The area becomes difficult terrain for the duration. When a creature moves into or within the area, it takes 2d4 piercing damage for every 5 feet it travels.

The transformation of the ground is camouflaged to look natural. Any creature that can’t see the area at the time the spell is cast must make a Wisdom (Perception) check against your spell save DC to recognize the terrain as hazardous before entering it.