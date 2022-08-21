3rd-level evocation

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Unlimited

Components: V, S, M (a short piece of fine copper wire)

Duration: 1 round

You send a short message of twenty-­‐‑five words or less to a creature with which you are familiar. The creature hears the message in its mind, recognizes you as the sender if it knows you, and can answer in a like manner immediately. The spell enables creatures with Intelligence scores of at least 1 to understand the meaning of your message.

You can send the message across any distance and even to other planes of existence, but if the target is on a different plane than you, there is a 5 percent chance that the message doesn’t arrive.