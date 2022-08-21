Reincarnate

5th-level transmutation

Casting Time: 1 hour

Range: Touch

Components: V, S, M (rare oils and unguents worth at least 1,000 gp, which the spell consumes)

Duration: Instantaneous

You touch a dead humanoid or a piece of a dead humanoid. Provided that the creature has been dead no longer than 10 days, the spell forms a new adult body for it and then calls the soul to enter that body. If the target’s soul isn’t free or willing to do so, the spell fails.

The magic fashions a new body for the creature to inhabit, which likely causes the creature’s race to change. The GM rolls a d100 and consults the following table to determine what form the creature takes when restored to life, or the GM chooses a form.

d100

Race

01-04

Dragonborn

05-13

Dwarf, hill

14-21

Dwarf, mountain

22-25

Elf, dark

26-34

Elf, high

35-42

Elf, wood

43-46

Gnome, forest

47-52

Gnome, rock

53-56

Half-elf

57-60

Half-orc

61-68

Halfling, lightfoot

69-76

Halfling, stout

77-96

Human

97-00

Tiefling

The reincarnated creature recalls its former life and experiences. It retains the capabilities it had in its original form, except it exchanges its original race for the new one and changes its racial traits accordingly.