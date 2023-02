Conjuration cantrip

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: 10 feet

Components: V, S

Duration: Instantaneous

You extend your hand toward a creature you can see within range and project a puff of noxious gas from your palm. The creature must succeed on a Constitution saving throw or take 1d12 poison damage.

This spell's damage increases by 1d12 when you reach 5th level (2d12), 11th level (3d12), and 17th level (4d12).