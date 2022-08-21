2nd-level abjuration

Casting Time: 1 action

Range: Self

Components: V, S, M (ashes from a burned leaf of mistletoe and a sprig of spruce)

Duration: Concentration, up to 1 hour

A veil of shadows and silence radiates from you, masking you and your companions from detection. For the duration, each creature you choose within 30 feet of you (including you) has a +10 bonus to Dexterity (Stealth) checks and can’t be tracked except by magical means. A creature that receives this bonus leaves behind no tracks or other traces of its passage.