Apparatus of the Crab

Wondrous item, legendary

This item first appears to be a Large sealed iron barrel weighing 500 pounds. The barrel has a hidden catch, which can be found with a successful DC 20 Intelligence (Investigation) check. Releasing the catch unlocks a hatch at one end of the barrel, allowing two Medium or smaller creatures to crawl inside. Ten levers are set in a row at the far end, each in a neutral position, able to move either up or down. When certain levers are used, the apparatus transforms to resemble a giant lobster.

The apparatus of the Crab is a Large object with the following statistics:

Armor Class: 20
Hit Points: 200
Speed: 30 ft., swim 30 ft. (or 0 ft. for both if the legs and tail aren’t extended)
Damage Immunities: poison, psychic

To be used as a vehicle, the apparatus requires one pilot. While the apparatus’s hatch is closed, the compartment is airtight and watertight. The compartment holds enough air for 10 hours of breathing, divided by the number of breathing creatures inside.

The apparatus floats on water. It can also go underwater to a depth of 900 feet. Below that, the vehicle takes 2d6 bludgeoning damage per minute from pressure.

A creature in the compartment can use an action to move as many as two of the apparatus’s levers up or down. After each use, a lever goes back to its neutral position. Each lever, from left to right, functions as shown in the Apparatus of the Crab Levers table.

Apparatus of the Crab Levers

Lever

Up

Down

1

Legs and tail extend,
allowing the apparatus to
walk and swim.

Legs and tail retract,
reducing the apparatus's
speed to 0 and making it
unable to benefit from
bonuses to speed.

2

Forward window shutter
opens.

Forward window shutter
closes.

3

Side window shutters
open (two per side).

Side window shutters
close (two per side).

4

Two claws extend from
the front sides of the
apparatus.

The claws retract.

5

Each extended claw
makes the following
melee weapon attack: +8
to hit, reach 5 ft., one
target. Hit: 7 (2d6)
bludgeoning damage.

Each extended claw
makes the following
melee weapon attack: +8
to hit, reach 5 ft., one
target. Hit: The target is
grappled (escape DC 15).

6

The apparatus walks or
swims forward.

The apparatus walks or
swims backwards.

7

The apparatus turns 90
degrees left.

The apparatus turns 90
degrees right.

8

Eyelike fixtures emit
bright light in a 30-foot
radius and dim light for
an additional 30 feet.

The light turns off.

9

The apparatus sinks as
much as 20 feet in liquid.

The apparatus rises up
to 20 feet in liquid.

10

The rear hatch unseals
and opens.

The rear hatch closes
and seals.