Wondrous item, rare
Inside this heavy cloth bag are 3d4 dry beans. The bag weighs 1/2 pound plus 1/4 pound for each bean it contains. If you dump the bag’s contents out on the ground, they explode in a 10-‐‑foot radius, extending from the beans. Each creature in the area, including you, must make a DC 15 Dexterity saving throw, taking 5d4 fire damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one. The fire ignites flammable objects in the area that aren’t being worn or carried. If you remove a bean from the bag, plant it in dirt or sand, and then water it, the bean produces an effect 1 minute later from the ground where it was planted. The GM can choose an effect from the following table, determine it randomly, or create an effect.
d100
Effect
01
5d4 toadstools sprout. If a creature eats a
toadstool, roll any die. On an odd roll, the
eater must succeed on a DC 15 Constitution
saving throw or take 5d6 poison damage and
become poisoned for 1 hour. On an even roll
the eater gains 5d6 temporary hit points for
1 hour.
02-10
A geyser erupts and spouts water, beer,
berry juice, tea, vinegar, wine, or oil (GM's
choice) 30 feet into the air for 1d12 rounds.
11-20
A treant sprouts. There's a 50 percent
chance that the treant is chaotic evil and
attacks.
21-30
An animate, immobile stone statue in your
likeness rises. It makes verbal threats
against you. If you leave it and others come
near, it describes you as the most heinous
of villains and directs the newcomers to
find and attack you. If you are on the same
plane of existence as the statue, it knows
where you are. The statue becomes
inanimate after 24 hours.
31-40
A campfire with blue flames springs forth
and burns for 24 hours (or until it is
extinguished).
41-50
1d6 + 6 shriekers sprout.
51-60
1d4 + 8 bright pink toads crawl forth.
Whenever a toad is touched, it transforms
into a Large or smaller monster of the GM's
choice. The monster remains for 1 minute,
then disappears in a puff of bright pink
smoke.
61-70
A hungry bulette burrows up and attacks.
71-80
A fruit tree grows. It has 1d10 + 20 fruit,
1d8 of which act as randomly determined
magic potions, while one acts as an
ingested poison of the GM's choice. The
tree vanishes after 1 hour. Picked fruit
remains, retaining any magic for 30 days.
81-90
A nest of 1d4 + 3 eggs springs up. Any
creature that eats an egg must make a DC
20 Constitution saving throw. On a
successful save, a creature permanently
increases its lowest ability score by 1,
randomly choosing among equally low
scores. On a failed save, the creature takes
10d6 force damage from an internal magical
explosion.
91-99
A pyramid with a 60-foot-square base bursts
upward. Inside is a sarcophagus containing a
mummy lord. The pyramid is treated as the
mummy lord's lair, and its sarcophagus
contains treasure of the GM's choice.
00
A giant beanstalk sprouts, growing up to a
height of the GM's choice. The top leads
where the GM chooses, such as to a great
view, a cloud giant's castle, or a different
plane of existence.