Wondrous item, rare (requires attunement)

While wearing this belt, you gain the following benefits:

Your Constitution score increases by 2, to a maximum of 20.

You have advantage on Charisma (Persuasion) checks made to interact with dwarves.

In addition, while attuned to the belt, you have a 50 percent chance each day at dawn of growing a full beard if you’re capable of growing one, or a visibly thicker beard if you already have one.

If you aren’t a dwarf, you gain the following additional benefits while wearing the belt: