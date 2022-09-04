Belt of Dwarvenkind
Wondrous item, rare (requires attunement)
While wearing this belt, you gain the following benefits:
Your Constitution score increases by 2, to a maximum of 20.
You have advantage on Charisma (Persuasion) checks made to interact with dwarves.
In addition, while attuned to the belt, you have a 50 percent chance each day at dawn of growing a full beard if you’re capable of growing one, or a visibly thicker beard if you already have one.
If you aren’t a dwarf, you gain the following additional benefits while wearing the belt:
You have advantage on saving throws against poison, and you have resistance against poison damage.
You have darkvision out to a range of 60 feet.
You can speak, read, and write Dwarvish.