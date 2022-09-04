Wondrous item, very rare

You can speak the carpet’s command word as an action to make the carpet hover and fly. It moves according to your spoken directions, provided that you are within 30 feet of it. Four sizes of carpet of flying exist. The GM chooses the size of a given carpet or determines it randomly.

d100 Size Capacity Flying Speed 01-20 3ft. x 5 ft. 200 lb. 80 feet 21-55 4ft. x 6ft. 400 lb. 60 feet 56-80 5ft. x 7 ft. 600 lb. 40 feet 81-100 6ft. x 9 ft. 800 lb. 30 feet

A carpet can carry up to twice the weight shown on the table, but it flies at half speed if it carries more than its normal capacity.