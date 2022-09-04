Carpet of Flying

Wondrous item, very rare

You can speak the carpet’s command word as an action to make the carpet hover and fly. It moves according to your spoken directions, provided that you are within 30 feet of it. Four sizes of carpet of flying exist. The GM chooses the size of a given carpet or determines it randomly.

d100

Size

Capacity

Flying Speed

01-20

3ft. x 5 ft.

200 lb.

80 feet

21-55

4ft. x 6ft.

400 lb.

60 feet

56-80

5ft. x 7 ft.

600 lb.

40 feet

81-100

6ft. x 9 ft.

800 lb.

30 feet

A carpet can carry up to twice the weight shown on the table, but it flies at half speed if it carries more than its normal capacity.