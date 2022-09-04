Deck of Illusions

Wondrous item, uncommon

This box contains a set of parchment cards. A full deck has 34 cards. A deck found as treasure is usually missing 1d20 − 1 cards.

The magic of the deck functions only if cards are drawn at random (you can use an altered deck of playing cards to simulate the deck). You can use an action to draw a card at random from the deck and throw it to the ground at a point within 30 feet of you.

An illusion of one or more creatures forms over the thrown card and remains until dispelled. An illusory creature appears real, of the appropriate size, and behaves as if it were a real creature except that it can do no harm. While you are within 120 feet of the illusory creature and can see it, you can use an action to move it magically anywhere within 30 feet of its card. Any physical interaction with the illusory creature reveals it to be an illusion, because objects pass through it. Someone who uses an action to visually inspect the creature identifies it as illusory with a successful DC 15 Intelligence (Investigation) check. The creature then appears translucent.

The illusion lasts until its card is moved or the illusion is dispelled. When the illusion ends, the image on its card disappears, and that card can’t be used again.

Playing Card

Illusion

Ace of hearts

Red dragon

King of hearts

Knight and four guards

Queen of hearts

Succubus or incubus

Jack of hearts

Druid

Ten of hearts

Cloud giant

Nine of hearts

Ettin

Eight of hearts

Bugbear

Two of hearts

Goblin

Ace of diamonds

Beholder

King of diamonds

Archmage and mage apprentice

Queen of diamonds

Night hag

Jack of diamonds

Assassin

Ten of diamonds

Fire giant

Nine of diamonds

Ogre mage

Eight of diamonds

Gnoll

Two of diamonds

Kobold

Ace of spades

Lich

King of spades

Priest and two acolytes

Queen of spades

Medusa

Jack of spades

Veteran

Ten of spades

Frost giant

Nine of spades

Troll

Eight of spades

Hobgoblin

Two of spades

Goblin

Ace of clubs

Iron golem

King of clubs

Bandit captain and three bandits

Queen of clubs

Erinyes

Jack of clubs

Berserker

Ten of clubs

Hill giant

Nine of clubs

Ogre

Eight of clubs

Orc

Two of clubs

Kobold

Jokers (2)

You (the deck's owner)