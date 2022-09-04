Wondrous item, uncommon
This box contains a set of parchment cards. A full deck has 34 cards. A deck found as treasure is usually missing 1d20 − 1 cards.
The magic of the deck functions only if cards are drawn at random (you can use an altered deck of playing cards to simulate the deck). You can use an action to draw a card at random from the deck and throw it to the ground at a point within 30 feet of you.
An illusion of one or more creatures forms over the thrown card and remains until dispelled. An illusory creature appears real, of the appropriate size, and behaves as if it were a real creature except that it can do no harm. While you are within 120 feet of the illusory creature and can see it, you can use an action to move it magically anywhere within 30 feet of its card. Any physical interaction with the illusory creature reveals it to be an illusion, because objects pass through it. Someone who uses an action to visually inspect the creature identifies it as illusory with a successful DC 15 Intelligence (Investigation) check. The creature then appears translucent.
The illusion lasts until its card is moved or the illusion is dispelled. When the illusion ends, the image on its card disappears, and that card can’t be used again.
Playing Card
Illusion
Ace of hearts
Red dragon
King of hearts
Knight and four guards
Queen of hearts
Succubus or incubus
Jack of hearts
Druid
Ten of hearts
Cloud giant
Nine of hearts
Ettin
Eight of hearts
Bugbear
Two of hearts
Goblin
Ace of diamonds
Beholder
King of diamonds
Archmage and mage apprentice
Queen of diamonds
Night hag
Jack of diamonds
Assassin
Ten of diamonds
Fire giant
Nine of diamonds
Ogre mage
Eight of diamonds
Gnoll
Two of diamonds
Kobold
Ace of spades
Lich
King of spades
Priest and two acolytes
Queen of spades
Medusa
Jack of spades
Veteran
Ten of spades
Frost giant
Nine of spades
Troll
Eight of spades
Hobgoblin
Two of spades
Goblin
Ace of clubs
Iron golem
King of clubs
Bandit captain and three bandits
Queen of clubs
Erinyes
Jack of clubs
Berserker
Ten of clubs
Hill giant
Nine of clubs
Ogre
Eight of clubs
Orc
Two of clubs
Kobold
Jokers (2)
You (the deck's owner)