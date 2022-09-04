Efreeti Bottle

Wondrous item, very rare

This painted brass bottle weighs 1 pound. When you use an action to remove the stopper, a cloud of thick smoke flows out of the bottle. At the end of your turn, the smoke disappears with a flash of harmless fire, and an efreeti appears in an unoccupied space within 30 feet of you. The first time the bottle is opened, the GM rolls to determine what happens.

d100

Effect

01-10

The efreeti attacks you. After fighting for 5 rounds,
the efreeti disappears, and the bottle loses its magic.

11-90

The efreeti serves you for 1 hour, doing as you
command. Then the efreeti returns to the bottle, and
a new stopper contains it. The stopper can't be
removed for 24 hours. The next two times the bottle
is opened, the same effect occurs. If the bottle is
opened a fourth time, the efreeti escapes and
disappears, and the bottle loses its magic.

91-00

The efreeti can cast the wish spell three times for
you. It disappears when it grants the final wish or
after 1 hourr, and the bottle loses its magic.