Wondrous item, very rare
This painted brass bottle weighs 1 pound. When you use an action to remove the stopper, a cloud of thick smoke flows out of the bottle. At the end of your turn, the smoke disappears with a flash of harmless fire, and an efreeti appears in an unoccupied space within 30 feet of you. The first time the bottle is opened, the GM rolls to determine what happens.
d100
Effect
01-10
The efreeti attacks you. After fighting for 5 rounds,
11-90
The efreeti serves you for 1 hour, doing as you
91-00
The efreeti can cast the wish spell three times for