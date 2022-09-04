Wondrous item, rarity by figurine

A figurine of wondrous power is a statuette of a beast small enough to fit in a pocket. If you use an action to speak the command word and throw the figurine to a point on the ground within 60 feet of you, the figurine becomes a living creature. If the space where the creature would appear is occupied by other creatures or objects, or if there isn’t enough space for the creature, the figurine doesn’t become a creature.

The creature is friendly to you and your companions. It understands your languages and obeys your spoken commands. If you issue no commands, the creature defends itself but takes no other actions. The creature exists for a duration specific to each figurine. At the end of the duration, the creature reverts to its figurine form. It reverts to a figurine early if it drops to 0 hit points or if you use an action to speak the command word again while touching it. When the creature becomes a figurine again, its property can’t be used again until a certain amount of time has passed, as specified in the figurine’s description.

Bronze Griffon (Rare). This bronze statuette is of a griffon rampant. It can become a griffon for up to 6 hours. Once it has been used, it can’t be used again until 5 days have passed.

Ebony Fly (Rare). This ebony statuette is carved in the likeness of a horsefly. It can become a giant fly for up to 12 hours and can be ridden as a mount. Once it has been used, it can’t be used again until 2 days have passed.

Giant Fly

Large beast, unaligned

Armor Class 11

Hit Points 19 (3d10 + 3)

Speed 30 ft., fly 60 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 14 (+2) 13 (+1) 13 (+1) 2 (−4) 10 (+0) 3 (−4)

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages —

Golden Lions (Rare). These gold statuettes of lions are always created in pairs. You can use one figurine or both simultaneously. Each can become a lion for up to 1 hour. Once a lion has been used, it can’t be used again until 7 days have passed.

Ivory Goats (Rare). These ivory statuettes of goats are always created in sets of three. Each goat looks unique and functions differently from the others. Their properties are as follows:

The goat of traveling can become a Large goat with the same statistics as a riding horse. It has 24 charges, and each hour or portion thereof it spends in beast form costs 1 charge. While it has charges, you can use it as often as you wish. When it runs out of charges, it reverts to a figurine and can’t be used again until 7 days have passed, when it regains all its charges.

The goat of travail becomes a giant goat for up to 3 hours. Once it has been used, it can’t be used again until 30 days have passed.

The goat of terror becomes a giant goat for up to 3 hours. The goat can’t attack, but you can remove its horns and use them as weapons. One horn becomes a +1 lance, and the other becomes a +2 longsword. Removing a horn requires an action, and the weapons disappear and the horns return when the goat reverts to figurine form. In addition, the goat radiates a 30-foot-radius aura of terror while you are riding it. Any creature hostile to you that starts its turn in the aura must succeed on a DC 15 Wisdom saving throw or be frightened of the goat for 1 minute, or until the goat reverts to figurine form. The frightened creature can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success. Once it successfully saves against the effect, a creature is immune to the goat’s aura for the next 24 hours. Once the figurine has been used, it can’t be used again until 15 days have passed.

Marble Elephant (Rare). This marble statuette is about 4 inches high and long. It can become an elephant for up to 24 hours. Once it has been used, it can’t be used again until 7 days have passed.

Obsidian Steed (Very Rare). This polished obsidian horse can become a nightmare for up to 24 hours. The nightmare fights only to defend itself. Once it has been used, it can’t be used again until 5 days have passed. If you have a good alignment, the figurine has a 10 percent chance each time you use it to ignore your orders, including a command to revert to figurine form. If you mount the nightmare while it is ignoring your orders, you and the nightmare are instantly transported to a random location on the plane of Hades, where the nightmare reverts to figurine form.

Onyx Dog (Rare). This onyx statuette of a dog can become a mastiff for up to 6 hours. The mastiff has an Intelligence of 8 and can speak Common. It also has darkvision out to a range of 60 feet and can see invisible creatures and objects within that range. Once it has been used, it can’t be used again until 7 days have passed.

Serpentine Owl (Rare). This serpentine statuette of an owl can become a giant owl for up to 8 hours. Once it has been used, it can’t be used again until 2 days have passed. The owl can telepathically communicate with you at any range if you and it are on the same plane of existence.

Silver Raven (Uncommon). This silver statuette of a raven can become a raven for up to 12 hours. Once it has been used, it can’t be used again until 2 days have passed. While in raven form, the figurine allows you to cast the animal messenger spell on it at will.