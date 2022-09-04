Wondrous item, uncommon
This robe has cloth patches of various shapes and colors covering it. While wearing the robe, you can use an action to detach one of the patches, causing it to become the object or creature it represents. Once the last patch is removed, the robe becomes an ordinary garment.
The robe has two of each of the following patches:
Dagger
Bullseye lantern (filled and lit)
Steel mirror
10-foot pole
Hempen rope (50 feet, coiled)
Sack
In addition, the robe has 4d4 other patches. The GM chooses the patches or determines them randomly.
d100
Patch
01-08
Bag of 100 gp
09-15
Silver coffer (1 foot long, 6 inches wide and
16-22
Iron door (up to 10 feet wide and 10 feet high,
23-30
10 gems worth 100 gp each
31-44
Wooden ladder (24 feet long)
45-51
A riding horse with saddle bags
52-59
Pit (a cube 10 feet on a side), which you can
60-68
4 potions of healing
69-75
Rowboat (12 feet long)
76-83
Spell scroll containing one spell of 1st to 3rd
84-90
2 mastiffs
91-96
Window (2 feet by 4 feet, up to 2 feet deep),
97-00
Portable ram