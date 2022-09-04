Wondrous item, uncommon

This robe has cloth patches of various shapes and colors covering it. While wearing the robe, you can use an action to detach one of the patches, causing it to become the object or creature it represents. Once the last patch is removed, the robe becomes an ordinary garment.

The robe has two of each of the following patches:

Dagger

Bullseye lantern (filled and lit)

Steel mirror

10-foot pole

Hempen rope (50 feet, coiled)

Sack

In addition, the robe has 4d4 other patches. The GM chooses the patches or determines them randomly.