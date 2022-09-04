Robe of Useful Items

Wondrous item, uncommon

This robe has cloth patches of various shapes and colors covering it. While wearing the robe, you can use an action to detach one of the patches, causing it to become the object or creature it represents. Once the last patch is removed, the robe becomes an ordinary garment.

The robe has two of each of the following patches:

  • Dagger

  • Bullseye lantern (filled and lit)

  • Steel mirror

  • 10-foot pole

  • Hempen rope (50 feet, coiled)

  • Sack

In addition, the robe has 4d4 other patches. The GM chooses the patches or determines them randomly.

d100

Patch

01-08

Bag of 100 gp

09-15

Silver coffer (1 foot long, 6 inches wide and
deep) worth 500 gp

16-22

Iron door (up to 10 feet wide and 10 feet high,
barred on one side of your choice), which you
can place in an opening you can reach; it
conforms to fit the opening, attaching and
hinging itself

23-30

10 gems worth 100 gp each

31-44

Wooden ladder (24 feet long)

45-51

A riding horse with saddle bags

52-59

Pit (a cube 10 feet on a side), which you can
place on the ground within 10 feet of you

60-68

4 potions of healing

69-75

Rowboat (12 feet long)

76-83

Spell scroll containing one spell of 1st to 3rd
level

84-90

2 mastiffs

91-96

Window (2 feet by 4 feet, up to 2 feet deep),
which you can place on a vertical surface you
can reach

97-00

Portable ram