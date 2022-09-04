Large celestial, lawful good

Armor Class 19 (natural armor)

Hit Points 200 (16d10 + 112)

Speed 40 ft., fly 120 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 24(+7) 20(+5) 24(+7) 19(+4) 22(+6) 25(+7)

Saving Throws Con +12, Wis +11, Cha +12

Skills Perception +11

Damage Resistances radiant; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks

Condition Immunities charmed, exhaustion, frightened

Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 19

Languages all, telepathy 120 ft.

Challenge 10 (5,900 XP)

Angelic Weapons. The planetar’s weapon attacks are magical. When the planetar hits with any weapon, the weapon deals an extra 5d8 radiant damage (included in the attack).

Divine Awareness. The planetar knows if it hears a lie.

Innate Spellcasting. The planetar’s spellcasting ability is Charisma (spell save DC 20). The planetar can innately cast the following spells, requiring only verbal components:

At will: detect evil and good, invisibility (self only)

3/day each: blade barrier, dispel evil and good, flame strike, raise dead

1/day each: commune, control weather, insect plague

Magic Resistance. The planetar has advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.

Actions

Multiattack. The planetar makes two melee attacks.

Greatsword. Melee Weapon Attack: +12 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 21 (4d6 + 7) slashing damage plus 22 (5d8) radiant damage.

Healing Touch (4/Day). The planetar touches another creature. The target magically regains 30 (6d8 + 3) hit points and is freed from any curse, disease, poison, blindness, or deafness.