Medium elemental, lawful neutral
Armor Class 17 (natural armor, shield)
Hit Points 39 (6d8 + 12)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
17(+3)
12(+1)
15(+2)
12(+1)
13(+1)
10(+0)
Saving Throws Con +4
Damage Immunities fire, poison
Condition Immunities poisoned
Senses passive Perception 11
Languages Ignan
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Heated Body. A creature that touches the azer or hits it with a melee attack while within 5 feet of it takes 5 (1d10) fire damage.
Heated Weapons. When the azer hits with a metal melee weapon, it deals an extra 3 (1d6) fire damage (included in the attack).
Illumination. The azer sheds bright light in a 10-‐foot radius and dim light for an additional 10 feet.
Actions
Warhammer. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (1d8 + 3) bludgeoning damage, or 8 (1d10 + 3) bludgeoning damage if used with two hands to make a melee attack, plus 3 (1d6) fire damage.