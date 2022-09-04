Medium elemental, lawful neutral

Armor Class 17 (natural armor, shield)

Hit Points 39 (6d8 + 12)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 17(+3) 12(+1) 15(+2) 12(+1) 13(+1) 10(+0)

Saving Throws Con +4

Damage Immunities fire, poison

Condition Immunities poisoned

Senses passive Perception 11

Languages Ignan

Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Heated Body. A creature that touches the azer or hits it with a melee attack while within 5 feet of it takes 5 (1d10) fire damage.

Heated Weapons. When the azer hits with a metal melee weapon, it deals an extra 3 (1d6) fire damage (included in the attack).

Illumination. The azer sheds bright light in a 10-­‐foot radius and dim light for an additional 10 feet.

Actions

Warhammer. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (1d8 + 3) bludgeoning damage, or 8 (1d10 + 3) bludgeoning damage if used with two hands to make a melee attack, plus 3 (1d6) fire damage.