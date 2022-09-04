Medium humanoid (goblinoid), chaotic evil
Armor Class 17 (natural armor, shield)
Hit Points 39 (6d8 + 12)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
15(+2)
14(+2)
13(+1)
8(-1)
11(+0)
9(-1)
Skills Stealth +6, Survival +2
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10
Languages Common, Goblin
Challenge 1 (200 XP)
Brute. A melee weapon deals one extra die of its damage when the bugbear hits with it (included in the attack).
Surprise Attack. If the bugbear surprises a creature and hits it with an attack during the first round of combat, the target takes an extra 7 (2d6) damage from the attack.
Actions
Morningstar Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d8 + 2) piercing damage.
Javelin Melee or Ranged Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., or range 30/120 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (2d6 + 2) piercing damage in melee or 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage at range.