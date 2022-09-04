Medium humanoid (goblinoid), chaotic evil

Armor Class 17 (natural armor, shield)

Hit Points 39 (6d8 + 12)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15(+2) 14(+2) 13(+1) 8(-1) 11(+0) 9(-1)

Skills Stealth +6, Survival +2

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages Common, Goblin

Challenge 1 (200 XP)

Brute. A melee weapon deals one extra die of its damage when the bugbear hits with it (included in the attack).

Surprise Attack. If the bugbear surprises a creature and hits it with an attack during the first round of combat, the target takes an extra 7 (2d6) damage from the attack.

Actions

Morningstar Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d8 + 2) piercing damage.

Javelin Melee or Ranged Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., or range 30/120 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (2d6 + 2) piercing damage in melee or 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage at range.