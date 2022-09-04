Large monstrosity, unaligned

Armor Class 17 (natural armor)

Hit Points 94 (9d10 + 45)

Speed 40 ft., burrow 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 19(+4) 11(+0) 21 (+5) 2(-4) 10(+0) 5(-3)

Skills Perception +6

Senses darkvision 60 ft., tremorsense 60 ft., passive Perception 16

Languages —

Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)

Standing Leap. The bulette’s long jump is up to 30 feet and its high jump is up to 15 feet, with or without a running start.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 30 (4d12 + 4) piercing damage.

Deadly Leap. If the bulette jumps at least 15 feet as part of its movement, it can then use this action to land on its feet in a space that contains one or more other creatures. Each of those creatures must succeed on a DC 16 Strength or Dexterity saving throw (target’s choice) or be knocked prone and take 14 (3d6 + 4) bludgeoning damage plus 14 (3d6 + 4) slashing damage. On a successful save, the creature takes only half the damage, isn’t knocked prone, and is pushed 5 feet out of the bulette’s space into an unoccupied space of the creature’s choice. If no unoccupied space is within range, the creature instead falls prone in the bulette’s space.