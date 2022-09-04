Large monstrosity, unaligned
Armor Class 17 (natural armor)
Hit Points 94 (9d10 + 45)
Speed 40 ft., burrow 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
19(+4)
11(+0)
21 (+5)
2(-4)
10(+0)
5(-3)
Skills Perception +6
Senses darkvision 60 ft., tremorsense 60 ft., passive Perception 16
Languages —
Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)
Standing Leap. The bulette’s long jump is up to 30 feet and its high jump is up to 15 feet, with or without a running start.
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 30 (4d12 + 4) piercing damage.
Deadly Leap. If the bulette jumps at least 15 feet as part of its movement, it can then use this action to land on its feet in a space that contains one or more other creatures. Each of those creatures must succeed on a DC 16 Strength or Dexterity saving throw (target’s choice) or be knocked prone and take 14 (3d6 + 4) bludgeoning damage plus 14 (3d6 + 4) slashing damage. On a successful save, the creature takes only half the damage, isn’t knocked prone, and is pushed 5 feet out of the bulette’s space into an unoccupied space of the creature’s choice. If no unoccupied space is within range, the creature instead falls prone in the bulette’s space.