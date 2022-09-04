Large monstrosity, neutral good
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 45 (6d10 + 12)
Speed 50 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
18(+4)
14(+2)
14(+2)
9(-1)
13(+1)
10(+0)
Skills Athletics +6, Perception +3, Survival +2
Senses passive Perception 13
Languages Elvish, Sylvan
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Charge. If the centaur moves at least 30 feet straight toward a target and then hits it with a pike attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 10 (3d6) piercing damage.
Actions
Multiattack. The centaur makes two attacks: one with its pike and one with its hooves or two with its longbow.
Pike. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (1d10 + 4) piercing damage.
Hooves. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) bludgeoning damage.
Longbow. Ranged Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, range 150/600 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) piercing damage.