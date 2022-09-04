Large monstrosity, neutral good

Armor Class 12

Hit Points 45 (6d10 + 12)

Speed 50 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 18(+4) 14(+2) 14(+2) 9(-1) 13(+1) 10(+0)

Skills Athletics +6, Perception +3, Survival +2

Senses passive Perception 13

Languages Elvish, Sylvan

Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Charge. If the centaur moves at least 30 feet straight toward a target and then hits it with a pike attack on the same turn, the target takes an extra 10 (3d6) piercing damage.

Actions

Multiattack. The centaur makes two attacks: one with its pike and one with its hooves or two with its longbow.

Pike. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (1d10 + 4) piercing damage.

Hooves. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) bludgeoning damage.

Longbow. Ranged Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, range 150/600 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) piercing damage.



