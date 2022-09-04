Small monstrosity, unaligned

Armor Class 11

Hit Points 27 (6d6 + 6)

Speed 20 ft., fly 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 6(-2) 12(+1) 12(+1) 2(-4) 13(+1) 5(-3)

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 11

Languages —

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) piercing damage, and the target must succeed on a DC 11 Constitution saving throw against being magically petrified. On a failed save, the creature begins to turn to stone and is restrained. It must repeat the saving throw at the end of its next turn. On a success, the effect ends. On a failure, the creature is petrified for 24 hours.



