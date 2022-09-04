Cockatrice
Cockatrice
Small monstrosity, unaligned
Armor Class 11
Hit Points 27 (6d6 + 6)
Speed 20 ft., fly 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
6(-2)
12(+1)
12(+1)
2(-4)
13(+1)
5(-3)
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 11
Languages —
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) piercing damage, and the target must succeed on a DC 11 Constitution saving throw against being magically petrified. On a failed save, the creature begins to turn to stone and is restrained. It must repeat the saving throw at the end of its next turn. On a success, the effect ends. On a failure, the creature is petrified for 24 hours.