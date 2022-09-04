Large fiend (demon), chaotic evil

Armor Class 17 (natural armor)

Hit Points 157 (15d10 + 75)

Speed 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 20(+5) 15(+2) 21(+5) 19(+4) 17(+3) 16(+3)

Saving Throws Str +9, Con +9, Wis +7, Cha +7

Damage Resistances cold, fire, lightning; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks

Damage Immunities poison

Condition Immunities poisoned

Senses truesight 120 ft., passive Perception 13

Languages Abyssal, telepathy 120 ft.

Challenge 9 (5,000 XP)

Innate Spellcasting. The glabrezu’s spellcasting ability is Intelligence (spell save DC 16). The glabrezu can innately cast the following spells, requiring no material components:

At will: darkness, detect magic, dispel magic

1/day each: confusion, fly, power word stun

Magic Resistance. The glabrezu has advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.

Actions

Multiattack. The glabrezu makes four attacks: two with its pincers and two with its fists. Alternatively, it makes two attacks with its pincers and casts one spell.

Pincer. Melee Weapon Attack: +9 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 16 (2d10 + 5) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a Medium or smaller creature, it is grappled (escape DC 15). The glabrezu has two pincers, each of which can grapple only one target.

Fist. Melee Weapon Attack: +9 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (2d4 + 2) bludgeoning damage.