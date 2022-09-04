Large fiend (demon), chaotic evil
Armor Class 16 (natural armor)
Hit Points 136 (13d10 + 65)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
19(+4)
17(+3)
20(+5)
5(-3)
12(+1)
13(+1)
Saving Throws Str +7 Con +8, Wis +4
Damage Resistances cold, fire, lightning; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks
Damage Immunities poison
Condition Immunities poisoned
Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 11
Languages Abyssal, telepathy 120 ft.
Challenge 8 (3,900 XP)
Magic Resistance. The hezrou has advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.
Stench. Any creature that starts its turn within 10 feet of the hezrou must succeed on a DC 14 Constitution saving throw or be poisoned until the start of its next turn. On a successful saving throw, the creature is immune to the hezrou’s stench for 24 hours.
Actions
Multiattack. The hezrou makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 15 (2d10 + 4) piercing damage.
Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) slashing damage.