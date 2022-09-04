Large fiend (demon), chaotic evil

Armor Class 16 (natural armor)

Hit Points 136 (13d10 + 65)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 19(+4) 17(+3) 20(+5) 5(-3) 12(+1) 13(+1)

Saving Throws Str +7 Con +8, Wis +4

Damage Resistances cold, fire, lightning; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks

Damage Immunities poison

Condition Immunities poisoned

Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 11

Languages Abyssal, telepathy 120 ft.

Challenge 8 (3,900 XP)

Magic Resistance. The hezrou has advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.

Stench. Any creature that starts its turn within 10 feet of the hezrou must succeed on a DC 14 Constitution saving throw or be poisoned until the start of its next turn. On a successful saving throw, the creature is immune to the hezrou’s stench for 24 hours.

Actions

Multiattack. The hezrou makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 15 (2d10 + 4) piercing damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) slashing damage.