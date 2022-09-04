Large fiend (demon), chaotic evil
Armor Class 18 (natural armor)
Hit Points 189 (18d10 + 90)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
17(+3)
15(+2)
18(+4)
8(-1)
13(+1)
8(-1)
Saving Throws Dex +5, Wis +4, Cha +4
Damage Resistances cold, fire, lightning; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks
Damage Immunities poison
Condition Immunities poisoned
Senses truesight 120 ft., passive Perception 11
Languages Abyssal, telepathy 120 ft.
Challenge 6 (2,300 XP)
Magic Resistance. The vrock has advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.
Actions
Multiattack. The vrock makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its talons.
Beak. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) piercing damage.
Talons. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (2d10 + 3) slashing damage.
Spores (Recharge 6). A 15-foot-radius cloud of toxic spores extends out from the vrock. The spores spread around corners. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 14 Constitution saving throw or become poisoned. While poisoned in this way, a target takes 5 (1d10) poison damage at the start of each of its turns. A target can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success. Emptying a vial of holy water on the target also ends the effect on it.
Stunning Screech (1/Day). The vrock emits a horrific screech. Each creature within 20 feet of it that can hear it and that isn’t a demon must succeed on a DC 14 Constitution saving throw or be stunned until the end of the vrock’s next turn.