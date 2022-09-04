Large fiend (demon), chaotic evil

Armor Class 18 (natural armor)

Hit Points 189 (18d10 + 90)

Speed 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 17(+3) 15(+2) 18(+4) 8(-1) 13(+1) 8(-1)

Saving Throws Dex +5, Wis +4, Cha +4

Damage Resistances cold, fire, lightning; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks

Damage Immunities poison

Condition Immunities poisoned

Senses truesight 120 ft., passive Perception 11

Languages Abyssal, telepathy 120 ft.

Challenge 6 (2,300 XP)

Magic Resistance. The vrock has advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.

Actions

Multiattack. The vrock makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its talons.

Beak. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) piercing damage.

Talons. Melee Weapon Attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (2d10 + 3) slashing damage.

Spores (Recharge 6). A 15-foot-radius cloud of toxic spores extends out from the vrock. The spores spread around corners. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 14 Constitution saving throw or become poisoned. While poisoned in this way, a target takes 5 (1d10) poison damage at the start of each of its turns. A target can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success. Emptying a vial of holy water on the target also ends the effect on it.

Stunning Screech (1/Day). The vrock emits a horrific screech. Each creature within 20 feet of it that can hear it and that isn’t a demon must succeed on a DC 14 Constitution saving throw or be stunned until the end of the vrock’s next turn.