Tiny fiend (devil), lawful evil
Armor Class 13
Hit Points 13 (3d8)
Speed 15 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
10(+0)
5(-3)
11(+0)
1(-5)
11(+0)
3(-4)
Damage Resistances cold; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks that aren't silvered
Damage Immunities fire, poison
Condition Immunities charmed, frightened, poisoned
Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 10
Languages understands Infernal but can't speak
Challenge 0 (10 XP)
Devil’s Sight. Magical darkness doesn’t impede the lemure’s darkvision.
Hellish Rejuvenation. A lemure that dies in the Nine Hells comes back to life with all its hit points in 1d10 days unless it is killed by a good-aligned creature with a bless spell cast on that creature or its remains are sprinkled with holy water.
Actions
Fist. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 2 (1d4) bludgeoning damage.