Tiny fiend (devil), lawful evil

Armor Class 13

Hit Points 13 (3d8)

Speed 15 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 10(+0) 5(-3) 11(+0) 1(-5) 11(+0) 3(-4)

Damage Resistances cold; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks that aren't silvered

Damage Immunities fire, poison

Condition Immunities charmed, frightened, poisoned

Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages understands Infernal but can't speak

Challenge 0 (10 XP)

Devil’s Sight. Magical darkness doesn’t impede the lemure’s darkvision.

Hellish Rejuvenation. A lemure that dies in the Nine Hells comes back to life with all its hit points in 1d10 days unless it is killed by a good-aligned creature with a bless spell cast on that creature or its remains are sprinkled with holy water.

Actions

Fist. Melee Weapon Attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 2 (1d4) bludgeoning damage.